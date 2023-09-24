Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,652,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,652,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,465,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,374 shares of company stock worth $17,778,968 over the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

