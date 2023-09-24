Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.41. 46,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 732,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $795,014.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,014.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,374 shares of company stock worth $17,778,968. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

