Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,117,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,569,581. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.