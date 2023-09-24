Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.06. Vipshop shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 304,627 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VIPS. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

