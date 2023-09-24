Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.94 and last traded at $143.30. 165,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 293,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VC. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.