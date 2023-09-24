Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 508.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 855,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 690,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

SEAT stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.32 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

