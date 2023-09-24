Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Report on SEAT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Stock Down 0.6 %
SEAT stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.32 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vivid Seats
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.