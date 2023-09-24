Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Critical Contrast

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $40.91 million 8.16 -$46.41 million $2.27 3.35 Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 4.67 -$58.21 million ($1.64) -0.27

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

58.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.68%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.49%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics N/A 69.09% 38.58% Senti Biosciences -1,785.30% -60.56% -42.81%

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Senti Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company develops research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

