vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.44 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.13.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.