vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VTVT opened at $0.44 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.13.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
