W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 711,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,483 shares.The stock last traded at $56.74 and had previously closed at $58.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

