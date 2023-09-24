Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.