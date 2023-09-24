Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $11.10 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

