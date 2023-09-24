Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 4.2%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 6,077,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,287,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

