WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

