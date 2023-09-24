Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

