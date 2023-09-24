Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.58 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

