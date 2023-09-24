Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Equal Weight

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.77.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.85 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $588.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 563,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

