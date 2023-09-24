Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.48. 1,416,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,928,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

