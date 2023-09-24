Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Trading Up 3.5%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.57. 159,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 971,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,675,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 229,730 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

