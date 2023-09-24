WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $30.22. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 18,767 shares traded.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 105,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

