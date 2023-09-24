WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 83,168 shares.The stock last traded at $79.15 and had previously closed at $79.13.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

