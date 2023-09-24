WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,198 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.