XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $87.00 at BMO Capital Markets

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.87.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.20. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XPO during the second quarter valued at $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in XPO by 308.0% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after buying an additional 1,919,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.