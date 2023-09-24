Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,819 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $119,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,401,918.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,490,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $119,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,401,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,197 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of YELP opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

