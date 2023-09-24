Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.41. 335,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,741,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

