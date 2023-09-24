Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $224.57

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $224.57 and last traded at $225.95, with a volume of 84545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.