2,661 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,661 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 3,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.96. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

