Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.54 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $11.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.58. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.35.

Accenture Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.09 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.