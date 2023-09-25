Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) vs. ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Head to Head Comparison

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Admiral Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Admiral Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Admiral Group pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ProAssurance pays out 1,077.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ProAssurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ProAssurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Admiral Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 ProAssurance 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Admiral Group and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Admiral Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Admiral Group is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Profitability

This table compares Admiral Group and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance 0.82% 0.09% 0.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Admiral Group and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 27.78 ProAssurance $1.11 billion 0.89 -$400,000.00 $0.18 105.56

Admiral Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance. Admiral Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Admiral Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

