Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $99.62 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

