Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 152,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 90,892 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.20 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,807.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

