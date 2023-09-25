Advisor Resource Council Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

