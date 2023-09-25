Advisor Resource Council Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,405,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 163,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 77.1% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 158,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

