AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 195.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Datadog Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -341.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1,517.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,259.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,259.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $2,520,081.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,438.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,900 shares of company stock valued at $114,516,907. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

