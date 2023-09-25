Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEG. HSBC raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEG

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aegon had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,259,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.