Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $148.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

