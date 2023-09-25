Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) vs. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Critical Review

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alior Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank of Montreal 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Alior Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alior Bank is more favorable than Bank of Montreal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A Bank of Montreal 11.19% 12.70% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40 Bank of Montreal $34.74 billion 1.78 $10.52 billion $7.55 11.35

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Alior Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Business, and Treasury Activities. The company offers personal, savings, and subsidiary accounts; term and savings deposit products; cash, mortgage, working capital, and investment loans; credit cards; brokerage products and investment funds; and derivative instruments, as well as currency exchange transaction and current account overdraft services, and cash deposit, withdrawal, and transfer services. It also engages in the debt collection and asset management activities; management of collective security portfolios and financial instruments; activities of insurance agents and broker; activities related to risk assessment; finance of fixed assets and lease loans; and provision IT consulting and related services. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

