Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of ALLE opened at $103.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

