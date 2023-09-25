Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

ALSN opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,028 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 61,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $6,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 376.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

