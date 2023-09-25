Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,546 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 62,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $3.65 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

