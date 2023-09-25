Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

