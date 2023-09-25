Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

