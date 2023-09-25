Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

