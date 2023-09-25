Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

