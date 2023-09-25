Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

