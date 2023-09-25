Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

