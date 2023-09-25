Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

