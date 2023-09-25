Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is RDA Financial Network’s 9th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.