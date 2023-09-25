Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

