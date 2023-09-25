Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

