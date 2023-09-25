Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

